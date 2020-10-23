Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms injury blow ahead of Man United v Chelsea FC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has confirmed that Eric Bailly will miss Manchester United’s home clash with Chelsea FC due to injury.

Bailly was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United last week but he did not make the squad for the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory at PSG in midweek.

The 26-year-old has made two appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League this season but he will not be fit for the home clash against Chelsea FC after picking up yet another injury problem.

Speaking after Manchester United’s win in Paris, Solskjaer confirmed that Bailly is set to be sidelined for up to a month with a muscle injury.

At his post-match news conference, Solskjaer said: “Eric has a muscle injury, we think maybe three or four weeks, maybe after the international break he’ll be back.”

Bailly has made a total of four appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season, and he has been struggling with injury problems in recent seasons.

Manchester United head into their clash with Chelsea FC on Saturday looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight for the first time this season.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United last time out but they have also suffered defeats by Tottenham and Crystal Palace already this term.

Solskjaer has been tasked with steering Manchester United towards a Premier League title challenge this season after they came third and finished without a trophy last term.

