Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v RB Leipzig

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to draw 1-1 with RB Leipzig in their second Champions League group-stage fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils secured a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes last week thanks to Marcus Rashford’s winner in the French capital.

Manchester United have managed to remain unbeaten in their last three Premier League games following a 4-1 win over Newcastle United before successive draws with PSG and Chelsea FC.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as the Red Devils struggled to find a way past the Blues defence.

RB Leipzig were 2-0 winners against Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their first Champions League group-stage fixture in Germany last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to earn a 1-1 draw with German side RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“What a result that was in Paris last week for Manchester United,” Owen told BetVictor. “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer executed his game-plan perfectly and will be hoping for more of the same against Leipzig.

“However, last year’s semi-finalists are no slouches and I think they’ve got enough in their locker to get something from Old Trafford, so I’m siding with the draw.”

Manchester United are meeting RB Leipzig for the first time in the Champions League after the German side’s promising resurgence over the past decade or so far.

The Red Devils haven’t faced a German side since a 3-2 loss to Wolfsburg in the Europa League in the 2015-16 campaign.

Manchester United’s record against German sides in the Uefa competitions is seven wins, three draws and one defeat.

Solskjaer’s side will host bitter rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will make the trip to Turkey in their next Champions League game at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night.

