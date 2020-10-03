‘It’s going to be very close’: Mark Lawrenson predicts Man United v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to edge to a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to build on their first Premier League victory of the season last weekend, when they sealed a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion away from home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost their Premier League opener at home to Crystal Palace last month to leave them with three points from their opening two games in the top flight.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are eighth in the Premier League table after having taken four points from a possible nine in their opening three top-flight clashes this season.

Jose Mourinho is now preparing to take his Spurs side to Old Trafford as he looks to guide the Lilywhites to their second away win of the season in the Premier League.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that Manchester United will just edge out the visitors at Old Trafford on Sunday, although he is expecting a very tight game.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “It’s not just United’s back four which is a problem – it is the protection, or lack of it, in front of them that really astonished me against Brighton.

“Brighton were allowed to play in and around United’s 18-yard box, which I could not understand.

“Solskjaer has got to find a better balance in his midfield because, yes, they were great going forward – but they look like they are going to concede goals too.

“Spurs created plenty of chances against Newcastle last weekend, but could not beat Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

“I am going with United because of their attacking power, but it is going to be very close.”

Manchester United are looking to try and challenge for the title this season after they came third and finished without a trophy last term.

The Red Devils, who will play Everton away from home in the League Cup semi-finals, have not won the Premier League since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

