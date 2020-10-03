Dimitar Berbatov previews Man United v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov has talked up the importance of Manchester United’s Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team look to make it back to back wins in the Premier League.

Manchester United bounced back from their opening defeat by Crystal Palace in the Premier League last month by claiming a thrilling 3-2 win at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend to pick up their first points of the season.

They then followed that up with a 3-0 win at Brighton in the League Cup fourth round in midweek.

Tottenham, meanwhile, also progressed through to the League Cup quarter-finals thanks to a penalty shootout win over Chelsea FC, and they then secured their spot in the Europa League group stage with a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Spurs are currently on four points in the Premier League table, with Manchester United on three points after having played a game less than the north London side.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov has now talked up the importance of Sunday’s game for both teams.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov said: “Sunday’s match at Old Trafford is so important for United and Spurs.

“They both have weaknesses and their strengths lie in attack. Spurs have Harry Kane, and Son will possibly be fit for the weekend which would be a huge boost.

“Spurs are progressing nicely, I fell asleep at 5-2 last night and woke up to 7-2! When you score seven goals, no matter who it is against, it is a huge confidence booster going into the weekend.

“For United, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford are all world class.

“Sometimes, though, this isn’t enough – you can have amazing players but lack chemistry and consistency. Both of these teams have a way to go to reach the level of Liverpool and Man City.”

He continued: “Spurs definitely need Gareth Bale as soon as he is fit, but you must ask the question – how will this period of no games affect him? How long will it take for him to get used to the tempo of the league?

“He needs to stay healthy, he has had injuries, and this is a priority for him. He still has that winning mentality, though, and that counts for so much.

“When he left Spurs he was a boy, he comes back now as a man and a serial winner.”

Manchester United are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season after having finished third and without a trophy last term.

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to try and break back into the top four after having come sixth.

