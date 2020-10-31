Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United will secure a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, according to BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson.

The Red Devils have found their feet in recent weeks after a slow start to the Premier League season to build some confidence in their ranks.

Manchester United were impressive 5-0 winners against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night thanks to Marcus Rashford’s hat-trick and goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

The 20-time English champions have beaten Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig to make a promising start to their Champions League campaign.

Manchester United haven’t been quite as emphatic in the Premier League, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten in the top flight since their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils secured a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park before Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford last weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have lost their three of their last four Premier League games following defeats by Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Leicester City.

The Gunners were 3-0 winners against Dundalk United in the Europa League at The Emirates on Thursday night.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“Arsenal defender David Luiz is out injured so I am not sure whether Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will stick with his system of playing three at the back without the Brazilian,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Arteta’s side have lost three of their past four league games but during that spell it is up front where they have not really been firing.

“I am going with United here, even though they did not create much against Chelsea last week either.

“Their 5-0 win over RB Leipzig was obviously a very good result in the end, but a flurry of late goals and a superb performance off the bench by Marcus Rashford put a bit of a gloss on it because there wasn’t much between the sides, certainly in the first half.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester United in their last Premier League meeting at The Emirates thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis.

