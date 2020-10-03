Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Tottenham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Manchester United will secure a close-fought win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories to build some momentum in the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture at Old Trafford to make a disappointing start to the season.

The 20-time English champions bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Brighton last weekend after Bruno Fernandes scored in the tenth minute of added time at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham, on the other hand, were denied three points in their last Premier League outing after Newcastle United equalised from the penalty spot in added time in north London.

Jose Mourinho’s side are sitting in eighth position and a point ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen reckons that Manchester United will secure a narrow win against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“Jose Mourinho was last seen in the Premier League, storming off the pitch after VAR robbed his side of three points at home to Newcastle last weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Who could blame him? Unfortunately, these are the new rules, so you have to feel for the officials in this case as well. Of course, this match has the added twist that Mourinho returns to Old Trafford.

“These are situations he thrives in and I expect Spurs to be disciplined. United have had problems of their own in their first two matches even though they managed to nick the points last week at Brighton, and I think they could have just enough to edge it here.”

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in their last Premier League meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in June.

Steven van Bergwijn broke the deadlock in their last Premier League meeting before Fernandes netted an equaliser in the 81st minute.

Manchester United secured a 2-1 win against Spurs at Old Trafford in the earlier fixture in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United and Tottenham will host West Ham United.

