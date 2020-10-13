Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Mark Hughes believes Ryan Giggs is an excellent candidate to become the next Manchester United manager.

The former Red Devils captain is currently in charge of the Wales national team after Giggs took over the reins of his country over two years ago back in 2018.

The 46-year-old previously worked as Manchester United caretaker manager after ex-Everton boss David Moyes lasted just 11 months in the role when he replaced Giggs’ former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The retired Wales international worked as Louis van Gaal’s assistant for two seasons before the Dutch head coach was axed to make way for Jose Mourinho in 2016.

Giggs’ former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the current Manchester United manager but the Norwegian is coming under pressure following the club’s poor start to the season.

Manchester United have lost two of their opening three Premier League games, including a 7-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight outing.

Former Manchester United striker Hughes reckons Giggs is primed to become the new Red Devils boss if the Old Trafford do decide to make a change.

“I think Ryan is in a good place in his management career,” Hughes told BBC Sport. “He is on an upward trend. He is probably more likely to get an opportunity at Manchester United than he was when Van Gaal left.

“Maybe they felt his management CV wasn’t strong enough at that point, but if he goes to the European Championship and does well, then there’s no reason why he won’t be in the frame.

“He was a fantastic player throughout his career and he’s had good opportunities to learn the game on the other side of the fence.

“Obviously he was mentored by Sir Alex [Ferguson] for many years and in later years he was able to work alongside him. He then worked very closely with Van Gaal for a couple of years, which I felt was a good decision by him and the club.

“I thought that was with a view to him taking over the role when Van Gaal left. It wasn’t to be, they made the decision to go for a bigger name in terms of management – [Jose] Mourinho.

“I think that was pushed maybe a little bit because of the appointment at Manchester City of Guardiola. Maybe they felt they needed like for like, which probably affected Ryan’s chances.”

Giggs scored 168 goals in 963 games in all competitions over the course of his distinguished career at Manchester United.

The Welsh winger won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League twice during his decorated career at Manchester United.

Giggs secured the Welsh team’s place in the European championship next summer thanks to a 2-0 win over Hungary in November 2019.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

