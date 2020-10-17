Gary Lineker reacts to Bruno Fernandes’ goal in Man United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese playmaker inspired Manchester United to a 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The Red Devils made the trip to Newcastle looking to bounce back from their 6-1 humiliation by Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League outing before the international break.

Manchester United made a poor start to Saturday night’s clash when Luke Shaw scored an own goal to give Newcastle a lead inside three minutes at St James’ Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side responded midway through the first half when Harry Maguire put his England woes behind him to score an equaliser for the visitors.

Fernandes squandered a chance to give Manchester United the lead when he uncharacteristically missed a penalty.

Manchester United struggled to find a way through the Newcastle side for most of the second half until Solskjaer’s side finished the game with a flurry.

The Portuguese midfielder scored a brilliant goal to give Manchester United the lead with three minutes left to play before Aaron Wan-Bissaka made it 3-1 in added time.

Marcus Rashford completed the rout in the fifth minute of added time to secure Manchester United’s second win of the Premier League season.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to react to Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle and Fernandes’ performance in particular.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “That’s a delightful team goal from @ManUtd

finished emphatically by @B_Fernandes8”

Manchester United moved up to 14th lace in the Premier League table thanks to their second win of the Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils will host Chelsea FC in their next top-flight fixture.

