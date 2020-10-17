Rio Ferdinand raves about Juan Mata after Man United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Juan Mata for an “unreal” performance in Manchester United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start the Spain international for the trip to Newcastle as the Red Devils boss made a number of changes from the team that lost 6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Mata started on the right side of a five-man Manchester United midfield, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing behind the Spanish playmaker in a right-back role.

The pair combined well throughout the Premier League clash as Manchester United secured just their second victory of the 2020-21 season after a difficult start for Solskjaer’s side.

Mata teed up Harry Maguire to cancel out Luke Shaw’s second-minute own goal to ensure Manchester United went in at half-time level despite Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss.

The Portuguese playmaker made amends in the 86th minute with a crucial goal to edge Manchester United towards three points before Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford netted late goals.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was impressed with Mata’s performance in a rare start for the veteran midfielder in Saturday night’s 4-1 win.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: “Unreal this evening @juanmata8 … link up been FireFire”

Mata’s appearance at Newcastle was his first of the Premier League season, although the former Chelsea FC man scored three times in two League Cup games this term.

Manchester United moved up to 14th place in the Premier League table thanks to their 4-1 win against Newcastle.

The Red Devils will take on top-four rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

