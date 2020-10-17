Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Newcastle v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to respond to their 6-1 hammering by Tottenham with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford in their last game before the international break to heap pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have only managed to win one of their three Premier League games in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far to leave the Red Devils in 16th position.

The 20-time English champions have already conceded nine times in two Premier League games at Old Trafford, suffering a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 defeat by Spurs.

Newcastle haven’t found consistency like every team in the Premier League this season apart from Everton after a return of seven points from four games.

The Magpies beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium in their season opener before a 3-1 victory over Burnley at St James’ Park last time out.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Red Devils to secure a narrow 1-0 win against Newcastle on Saturday night.

“Huge game for United here, they really need to bounce back from the Spurs defeat here,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“Newcastle have been playing ok, and Callum Wilson is a great addition. It will be a tough game for United, I am biased because they are my old team, and I want them to win, for the team, and for Ole.

“If they are not concentrated here, they could be disappointed. I will go for them to bounce back though.”

Worryingly for Solskjaer, Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League games against Manchester United at St James’ Park.

Manchester United are looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats at Newcastle for the first time since 1987.

Manchester United have already conceded 11 goals in the Premier League, while Callum Wilson has netted four times in four games since moving to Newcastle from Bournemouth in the summer.

Solskjaer’s side will host Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Sunday 24 October.

