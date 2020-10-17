Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will secure a 2-1 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday, according to BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson.

The Red Devils will be eager to secure a return to winning ways to ease some of the pressure on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their poor start to the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United suffered a 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game before the international break to raise questions about Solskjaer’s future at the club.

The 20-time English champions have only managed to secure one win in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far following losses to Crystal Palace and Spurs.

Manchester United were hardly convincing in their 3-2 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium to prompt speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino with the Old Trafford post.

Newcastle made an impressive start to the 2020-21 Premier League with a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

However, the Magpies lost 3-0 to Brighton followed by a 1-1 draw with Spurs in north London.

Steve Bruce’s side notched their second Premier League win of the campaign when Newcastle secured a 3-1 victory over Burnley.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday night.

“Manchester United have not had any problems scoring goals,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “Unfortunately for them, they have not been able to keep them out.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only three points from three games, and they are lucky to have that many because they did not deserve to beat Brighton.

“It clearly does not help that United captain Harry Maguire is having such a bad time at the moment, because he has been their most reliable centre-half.

“I still think United will beat Newcastle, though, if only because I can’t believe they will be as bad again as they were when they lost 6-1 to Tottenham. If they are, Solskjaer is going to be in serious trouble.”

Manchester United signed five players in the 2020 summer transfer window, snapping up Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, PSG striker Edinson Cavani, FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, Atalanta winger Amad Diallo Traore and Penarol youngster Facundo Pellistri.

Newcastle are in ninth place and four points ahead of Manchester United.

