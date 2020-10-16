Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United will drop more points at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening, according to Michael Owen.

The Red Devils will be looking to rebuild some confidence at St James’ Park this weekend when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side make the short trip to the North East.

Manchester United lost 6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their last Premier League fixture before the international break.

Anthony Martial received a straight red card in the humiliating loss to make the France international unavailable for the trip to Newcastle.

Manchester United brought in four new faces on transfer deadline day in the immediate aftermath of their 6-1 loss to Spurs.

However, former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani won’t feature against Newcastle, while the Red Devils also signed Atalanta forward Amad Diallo, Peranol youngster Facundo Pellistri and FC Porto full-back Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are in ninth position and four points ahead of Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United striker Owen believes the Red Devils will be held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

“Newcastle will be more than happy with their start to their campaign,” Owen wrote in his column for BetVictor.

“A 3-1 victory at home to Burnley was a solid enough performance, and I think the Magpies will quietly fancy their chances here. United come into this in disarray.

“The result against Tottenham won’t be forgotten quickly and I think it may take a few weeks yet for United to find their feet. I’m going for a draw.”

Manchester United have already lost Crystal Palace and Tottenham in two of their opening three Premier League season.

The Red Devils started their summer spending with the addition of Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Manchester United will host Chelsea FC in their next home fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday 24 October.

