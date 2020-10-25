Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raves about ‘meticulous’ Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his delight at the way the “meticulous” Edinson Cavani has been adapting to life at Manchester United.

The Uruguay international has been getting used to life at Old Trafford in recent days after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The 33-year-old was forced to self-isolate for two weeks upon his arrival from France and he worked on his fitness levels behind closed doors during that time.

Cavani has now had the chance to train with his new Manchester United team-mates in recent days and Solskjaer has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the veteran forward so far.

Speaking at a news conference before Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea FC on Saturday, Solskjaer said: “Of course where he’s been away from football for so long, he needed a pre-season.

“He’s naturally fit and he’s been looking after himself. He had two weeks in quarantine but we did provide him with all the facilities – the gym and a treadmill – and he posted (online) a few running sessions that he did.

“There is your foundation. Now when he comes in with us he’s getting more football and more training sessions individualised so he feels more ready to train with the team and then play with the team.

“He’s been very meticulous and very methodical in his training and his preparation.

“He didn’t feel ready for the PSG game because it was too early for him. He hadn’t done enough sharpness work, but he’s managed to do that this week.”

Manchester United will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.

After that, Solskjaer will begin preparing his team for their crunch Premier League showdown against Arsenal at Old Trafford next Sunday afternoon, as they bid to string together a positive run of results in the top flight.

Manchester United, who finished third last season, have not won the Premier League title since 2013.

