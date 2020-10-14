Pat Nevin: Frank Lampard has a ‘problem’ ahead of Chelsea FC v Southampton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pat Nevin has claimed that Frank Lampard is facing a positive team selection “problem” ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash with Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues are aiming to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after they were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace last time out.

Chelsea FC have won two of their opening four games in the top flight this term to leave them in seventh place in the Premier League table.

The west London side had a number of their players involved in international duty during the break, with Reece James receiving his first senior England cap and Mason Mount scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Belgium on Sunday.

Former Blues star Nevin believes that the young Chelsea FC duo will be brimming with confidence ahead of the return to Premier League action with Chelsea FC this weekend and that is set to hand Lampard a difficult decision in terms of his best starting 11.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Had Reece James and Mason Mount not got those caps over the past week, they might have come back to training at Cobham far from bubbly.

“As it is they will be buzzing, happy and confident, the perfect recipe for players to produce their best football.

“Because of this, Frank has a very tough task picking the team for Southampton on Saturday with those two up for it as much as they have ever been.

“The favourite problem any manager ever has.”

After Saturday’s clash, Chelsea FC will switch their focus to Champions League affairs and their group-stage opener against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The west London side are aiming to try and challenge for major honours this season after they finished fourth and without a trophy in Lampard’s first campaign in charge last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip