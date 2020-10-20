Gary Lineker reacts to Marcus Rashford’s winner in Man United’s 2-1 win at PSG

Gary Lineker hails Marcus Rashford's "belting" winner in Manchester United's 2-1 win at PSG

Social Spy
By Social Spy Tuesday 20 October 2020, 22:04 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his “belting” winner in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils started their Champions League campaign with a tough trip to last season’s runners up after their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against PSG in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in March 2019 when Rashord’s late penalty effectively secured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils were by far the better team in the group-stage opener and Bruno Fernandes deservedly gave the Premier League side a 23rd-minute lead when Anthony Martial was brought down in the PSG area.

PSG were level against the run of play in the 54th minute when Martial inadvertently guided a header past David De Gea to offer the French side a route back into the Champions League tie.

Rashford was Manchester United’s match-winner in successive visits to Parce des Princes when the England striker produced a clinical finish to beat former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas with four minutes left to play.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to give his verdict on Rashford’s winner for Manchester United in the French capital.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “There’s something @MarcusRashford likes about playing in Paris. MBE: Marcus’s Belting Effort.”

Rashford has scored four times in seven games in all competitions this season.

Manchester United will host top-four rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will host German side RB Leipzig in their next Champions League fixture at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

