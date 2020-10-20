Rio Ferdinand reacts to Marcus Rashford’s goal in Man United’s 2-1 win over PSG

Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to have his say on Marcus Rashford's winner in Manchester United's 2-1 win at PSG

Tuesday 20 October 2020
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand hailed Marcus Rashford after the England striker’s dramatic winner in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute in the Group H clash when Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot at the second time of asking after Keylor Navas saved his initial attempt.

David De Gea made a superb save to deny PSG striker Kylian Mbappe at the start of the second half after the France striker finally broke past the Manchester United defence.

Anthony Martial, who won Manchester United’s first-half penalty, guided a header past David De Gea to inadvertently level the group-stage opener in the 54th minute.

However, Rashford, who score the winner in their 3-1 win at Parc des Princes in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in March 2019, scored the vital goal with less than three minutes left to play.

The England striker found the bottom corner of the net to beat Navas and secure a crucial three points for Manchester United in Paris.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand took to Twitter to lavish praise on Rashford for his clinical finish to seal three points for the Red Devils.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: MARCUSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS! Loves it in Paris!!!! Get in there ❤️ @ManUtd @MarcusRashford #mufc #ucl”

The Red Devils will host German side RB Leipzig in their next Champions League fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday 28 October.

Manchester United will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

