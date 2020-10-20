Michael Owen states his prediction for PSG v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Paris Saint-Germain to secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 20 October 2020, 09:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Paris Saint-Germain to secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will make the trip to the French capital looking to make a positive start to their first Champions League campaign in 12 months.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals last term to miss out on the chance to win a first European trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 20-time English champions bounced back from a humiliating 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before the international break by securing a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford managed to cancel out Luke Shaw’s early own goal at St James’ Park to secure their second win of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United are in 15th place in the Premier League table following a return of six points from four games.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is backing PSG to secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United in their Champions League group-stage opener at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

“Manchester United flattered to deceive with their 4-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday night,” Owen told BetVictor.

“However, they face a much tougher test in Paris. With the likes of Neymar and Mbappe, I think they may have too much for United.

“I reckon last years finalists will come out on top with both sides scoring.”

PSG were 2-0 winners against Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Old Trafford in 2019.

Manchester United were 3-1 winners in the return leg thanks to Rashford’s late penalty to secure their place in the quarter-finals in dramatic circumstances.

Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani could make his debut for Manchester United against the French side after he was released by the Ligue 1 side in the summer.

