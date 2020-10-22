Michael Owen states his prediction for Rapid Vienna v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-0 win against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 22 October 2020, 09:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Arsenal will secure a 1-0 win against Rapid Vienna in their opening Europa League group-stage fixture on Thursday night.

The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways in the Europa League in midweek after Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to top-four rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

The north London side have lost two of their five Premier League games in the current campaign, although Arsenal lost to last season’s top two Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Arteta’s side have beaten Fulham, West Ham and Sheffield United in the Premier League this season to build some momentum in the current campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-0 win against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group-stage opener on Thursday night.

“The Gunners are back on the European trail as they travel to Austria to play Rapid Vienna,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Mikel Arteta is most likely to make some changes here, and with his side playing well, I can see the Londoners coming away with maximum points.”

Arsenal and Rapid Vienna have never faced each other in Uefa competitions before their clash on Thursday night.

Arteta’s Arsenal side exited the Europa League at the round of 32 last season following an extra-time away goals defeat by Greek side Olympiacos.

The Gunners are looking to win the Europa League for the first time since the competition’s rebrand in 2009.

Arsenal lost to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals in 2017-18 before the Gunners suffered a 4-1 defeat by Chelsea FC in the 2018-19 campaign.

Arsenal will host Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening before the Gunners host Irish side Dundalk United at The Emirates on Thursday 29 October.

Arteta’s side will finish their October fixtures with a trip to Manchester United.

