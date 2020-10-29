Michael Owen states his prediction for Royal Antwerp v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win at Royal Antwerp on Thursday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 29 October 2020, 08:45 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Spurs will be looking to secure their fifth successive Europa League win to continue their momentum in Europe following Tottenham’s impressive start to the 2020-21 season.

The Lilywhites have beaten Lokomotiv Plovdiv, KF Shkendija, Maccabi Haifa in the opening rounds of the Europa League before Spurs were 3-0 winners against LASK in their initial group-stage fixture last week.

Tottenham have already scored 16 times in six games in the Premier League this season, but the north London side are in fifth place in the top-flight table.

Spurs will take on the Belgian side looking to cement their place at the top of Group J after Royal Antwerp were 2-1 winners against Ludogorets Razgrad last week.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Spurs to beat Royal Antwerp in the Europa League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

“Tottenham got back on track at the weekend with a well earned win away against Burnley,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Spurs will come into this fully confident that they can take all 3 points. With Kane and Son at the top of their game, I can’t see anything other than an away victory here.”

Tottenham and Royal Antwerp are meeting for the first time in Uefa competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Royal Antwerp have made an impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign and they’re sitting at the top of the Belgian league.

Tottenham have an impressive record on the road in the Europa League group stage since the competition’s inception, winning six times, drawing six times and losing three times.

Having said that, Spurs have never beaten a Belgian team in Belgium, including a 1-0 loss to Gent in 2016-17.

Spurs will host Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

