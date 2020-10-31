Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Brammall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens will be looking to record their third win of the Premier League season after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side have only managed to collect eight points in the Premier League so far to leave the Citizens in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Although Manchester City have made an inconsistent start to the Premier League season, the Eastlands outfit have beaten FC Porto and Marseille by comfortable margins in the Champions League.

Manchester City will take on a Sheffield United side that are still searching for their first Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Blades have only collected one point in six games in the top flight, scoring three times and conceding nine goals.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

“Manchester City got a good win in the Champions League in France on Tuesday but Marseille were not up to much,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“This will be a bigger test. Sheffield United are still without a win in 2020-21 but they created lots of chances at Anfield in their defeat by Liverpool last time out.

“That was arguably the Blades’ best performance of the season so far. I think they will be pretty direct again here, and they can cause City problems.

“Ruben Dias has looked pretty solid in the City defence since he arrived at the end of last month, but this will be a decent test for him.”

Sheffield United have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League in eight meetings following three draws and five losses.

Remarkably, the Blades haven’t scored against Manchester City since Brian Deane got on the score sheet back in 1993.

Manchester City have produced their lowest points tally since 2014-15 after a return of eight points from five games.

The Citizens will host Greek side Olympiacos in their next Champions League fixture on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip