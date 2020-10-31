Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Man City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to claim a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at Bramall Lane on Saturday lunchtime.

Manchester City head into the clash in the unusual position of being in the bottom half of the Premier League table after a mixed start to the new season under Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens have only been able to win two of their opening five games in the top flight to leave them off the pace in the title race early on in the campaign.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are down in 19th place in the Premier League table, having only managed to take one point from their opening six games in the top flight this term.

Manchester City will be keen to kick-start their season by stringing together a series of positive results, starting with a win against Sheffield United this weekend.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the Citizens to claim a narrow victory at Bramall Lane in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester City were in full flow against Marseille in the Champions League in midweek.

“City fans will be hoping for more of the same against a Sheffield United side that were unlucky to leave empty handed from Anfield last weekend.

“For all City can be so slick moving forward, there are still concerns regarding their backline.

“I think City will take the points here, but not without the Blades casing Pep’s side some problems.”

Manchester City are aiming to try and win the Premier League this season after they ended up second and 18 points behind Liverpool FC last term.

