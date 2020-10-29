Jamie Carragher: Why I want to see Tottenham win the title if Liverpool FC don’t

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has said that he would love to see Jose Mourinho win the Premier League title with Tottenham Hotspur this season if his beloved Liverpool FC miss out on the trophy.

Liverpool FC are aiming to try and defend their Premier League crown this season after Jurgen Klopp led the Merseyside outfit to their first ever title last term in style.

The Reds finished top of the table and secured the title with seven games to spare as they ended up an impressive 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Tottenham have just begun their first full season under Mourinho after his appointment as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at the north London club earlier in the year.

Spurs are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, having won three of their opening six games and taking 11 points in total so far.

Although Liverpool FC legend Carragher would clearly love to see the Merseyside outfit retain their title if possible, he admits that he would also like to see Mourinho win the league this term if the Reds are to miss out.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “I obviously want Liverpool to win the league, but if someone else were to win it, I’d love to see Jose Mourinho win again.

“Mourinho has had so much thrown at him recently; accusations that he’s yesterday’s man, his football is from a different era.

“I’d love to see him win again and almost stick two fingers up at pundits and the press, whoever.

“It would be a good story for Mourinho to do that again. After what he’s achieved in his career, he still gets a lot of criticism because he rubs people up the wrong way at different times, but it would be nice to see him win again in a different way.”

Carragher continued: “There was no bigger fan of Mauricio Pochettino than me, but his team was done, and it needed to evolve and change.

“When Jose came in things were a bit stop-start last season, and don’t think for one minute that anyone involved with Tottenham – from Daniel Levy, to Jose Mourinho and his players – thought about challenging for the title this season, it would have all been about getting into the top four.

“But because this season has been so strange – Liverpool losing Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City not looking right and having already dropped eight points – if there is ever going to be a chance when someone does do something, this will be the season.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host West Ham United at Anfield.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are preparing to take on Brighton at home on Sunday afternoon.

