‘What’s so daft about that?’: Harry Redknapp makes Tottenham prediction

Harry Redknapp is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur will be among the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Lilywhites have responded after having lost their opening game of the season at home to Everton last month, with Jose Mourinho’s men having sealed a dominant 6-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out.

Spurs are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table after having taken seven points from their opening four games in the top flight this season.

The north London side have strengthened in the summer transfer window by signing the likes of Gareth Bale and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ahead of Mourinho’s first full season in charge.

And former Spurs boss Redknapp sees no reason why the Lilywhites will not be among the main challengers for the title this season as they look to win their first trophy under Mourinho.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Redknapp said: “I’ve come in for a bit of stick for suggesting Spurs can be serious title challengers this season, but what’s so daft about that?

“It is pretty obvious no one is going to run away with it like Liverpool last time — and some of the results have been real coupon busters.

“And I know Tottenham have been a bit of a mixed bag themselves, even if how well they played at Old Trafford was almost ignored as most people focused on how bad United were.

“But they will be there or thereabouts this season, even though I do think the eventual champions will once again be either Liverpool or Manchester City.

“You cannot knock the squad Jose Mourinho’s built, though, and there is genuine competition for every single position.

“It’s packed with internationals and the depth means that they’re far better placed to handle the inevitable injuries.

“OK, they might still fall short, but it would hardly be the strangest of outcomes in these strangest of times.”

Tottenham, who finished in sixth place in the table last term, will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host West Ham United at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites will then switch their focus to Europa League affairs and their group opener against LASK next Thursday night, before preparing for a trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Monday 26 October.

