Harry Redknapp predicts where Tottenham will finish this season

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp is backing Tottenham Hotspur to challenge for the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho this season.

The Lilywhites laid down a marker for the season ahead on Sunday when they claimed a dominant 6-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford to give themselves a boost heading into the international break.

Spurs are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in sixth place and without a trophy under Mourinho last term following his appointment back in November 2019.

Tottenham have been busy in the summer transfer window, bringing in Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, as well as full-backs Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Benfica forward Carlos Vinicius on loan.

Former Tottenham boss Redknapp has been highly impressed by Spurs’ dealings in the summer transfer market and he feels that a title challenge could well be on the cards this season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “If you ask me, honestly, I think they will make top four. I think they could even win the league this year.

“I know people are going to think I am crazy but I look at that squad. It looks like it is going to be an open year. Look what happened at the weekend.

“I am telling you, that is some squad they have got. They have got cover in every position. It is a really powerful squad. If anyone is going to upset the big two…”

He continued: “Go through that team. Have a look at that squad. Go through that forward line. Heung-Min Son. Harry Kane. Gareth Bale.

“Look at the strength in depth. They are full of midfield players. Defensively, they have two right-backs and two left-backs.

“They could be scary. I think Tottenham are a danger to anyone in that division this year. Lump on, whatever price they ask.

“If anyone else is going to do it, it could be Spurs.”

Tottenham will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Ham United at home on Sunday 18 October.

The Lilywhites will then turn their attentions towards their Europa League group-stage opener against LASK at home on 22 October.

