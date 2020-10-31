Michael Owen predicts Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season following their 1-0 victory away to Burnley last time out.

Jose Mourinho’s side head into this weekend’s round of fixtures in fifth place in the Premier League table after they took 11 points from their opening six games in the top flight.

Brighton and Hove Albion, meanwhile, are down in 16th place in the Premier League table after they took just five points from their opening six games this term.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat by Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday night – but former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the Lilywhites to bounce back to winning ways with a victory against Brighton this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Tottenham take on Brighton after a good result on the road against Burnley.

“Jose Mourinho will have been delighted that his side kept a clean sheet and will go into this aiming for another three points.

“Brighton have been a bit stop start this season, and I think they might get caught out against a superior side that are very dangerous when going forward.

“I’m going with a home win for Jose Mourinho’s men.”

Tottenham are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title in Mourinho’s first full season in charge at the club.

The north London side, who finished in sixth place in the table last term, will return to Europa League action next week when they take on Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday night.

