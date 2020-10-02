Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a loan deal to sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs are fast closing in on a loan deal to sign the 25-year-old before transfer deadline day on Monday.

The same article states that Spurs are willing to negotiate a deal with Benfica to sign the Brazilian on loan with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Tottenham could include an option to buy Vinicius in a £36m deal at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Mail write that Jose Mourinho believes that the Benfica striker can provide cover for Harry Kane throughout the season as Spurs compete in four different competitions.

The report reveals that the north London side were initially linked with a swoop to sign Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik but Spurs had concerns about the striker’s knee problems.

The 25-year-old scored 18 times in 32 games in the Portuguese top flight last season following his move to Benfica from AS Monaco in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Tottenham have signed Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon, Wolves defender Matt Doherty, Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart and Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer transfer window so far.

Spurs have collected four points from their opening three Premier League games.

Tottenham will make the trip to Mourinho’s former club Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

