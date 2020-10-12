Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Gareth Bake is set to play an important role in Tottenham Hotspur’s bid to sign Joe Rodon from Swansea City before the domestic transfer deadline in the UK, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Spurs are still looking to get a deal done for Swansea defender Rodon in the transfer window before the deadline on Friday.

The same article states that Tottenham have been impressed by Rodon’s performances for Swansea in 2020 as Jose Mourinho looks to reinforce his defensive options.

According to the same story, Spurs are facing competition from Manchester United and West Ham United for the Welsh centre-half following his fine displays in the second tier of English football.

The report goes on to add that Swansea are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £18m for the Wales international amid interest from three Premier League clubs.

The Daily Star suggest new Spurs signing Gareth Bale could play a role in convincing Rodon to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following his return from Real Madrid.

The media outlet reckons Tottenham are clear favourites to win the race to sign the Swansea defender thanks to Bales and his compatriot Ben Davies.

Rodon has made 54 appearances for Swansea City since breaking into the first team over the past few seasons.

The Swansea starlet has also been capped five times by the Wales national team.

Spurs were 6-1 winners against Manchester United in their last Premier League outing at Old Trafford.

Tottenham will take on West Ham on Sunday.

