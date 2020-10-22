Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v LASK

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win against LASK in their Europa League group-stage opener in north London on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to make a swift return to winning ways following a draining 3-3 draw with London rivals West Ham United last time out.

Spurs eased into a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min before West Ham forward Manuel Lanzini levelled in added time at the end of the Premier League clash.

The Lilywhites are the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League this season with an impressive return of 15 goals in five games.

Mourinho’s men have already won three games in the Europa League qualifying rounds this season following victories over Lokomotiv Plovdiv, KF Shkendija and Maccabi Haifa.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Spurs to secure a 2-0 win against LASK at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening.

“Spurs come into their first European fixture of the season after an indifferent start to their domestic campaign,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Jose Mourinho’s men will see this as a more than achievable 3 points, and possibly more significantly, as a springboard into their next Premier League fixture against Burnley.

“On their day LASK can be a tricky side to play against, but I feel Tottenham will have too much here.”

Tottenham have an impressive record against Austrian outfits, having won their last four games against teams from this country.

LASK suffered a 7-1 aggregate loss to Manchester United in the Uefa Europa League in the Austrian side’s only previous meeting with a Premier League team.

Tottenham don’t have a great record at their new stadium in the Europa League after losing three of their seven games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League fixture at Turf Moor on Monday night.

