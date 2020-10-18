Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v West Ham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to end West Ham United’s winning run with a resounding 3-0 victory over the east London side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs were 6-1 winners against Manchester United in their last Premier League game before the international break thanks to goals from Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham will be looking to continue their prolific form when Spurs host West Ham given the north London side have scored 12 times in four games so far.

West Ham have bounced back from losing their opening two Premier League games with resounding 4-0 victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

The Hammers are only a point adrift of Jose Mourinho’s side in the Premier League table as West Ham look to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is tipping Tottenham to secure a 3-0 victory over West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“London derby here, and expectations are high for Spurs here,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“They will be on a high after beating United so easily, and Mourinho will be on a roll now.

“Southgate clearly listened to Jose by not risking Kane for England! I think they should beat West Ham here, a repeat performance of the United game would see them win easily.

“It would be great to see Bale if he was ready, but in any case Spurs should be too strong.”

Spurs are looking to win their third successive game against West Ham in the Premier League for the first time since December 2009.

Tottenham have won four of their last five games against the Hammers in all competitions.

Spurs are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions to approach this London derby in excellent form.

West Ham have kept clean sheets in consecutive games but David Moyes’ side will face a Spurs side that have netted 13 goals in their last two Premier League games.

Tottenham will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League game on Monday 26 October.

