Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Brighton

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to continue their promising run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side have produced some of the most impressive performances in the Premier League this season but Spurs have struggled to find a level of consistency.

Spurs were 6-1 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season in one of the standout performances of the Premier League campaign so far.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Everton in their opening fixture of the campaign before Spurs collected 11 points from their subsequent five Premier League games.

The Lilywhites have scored 16 times in six outings in the English top flight to leave Spurs in fifth position in the Premier League table and two points behind leaders Everton.

However, Mourinho’s men saw their impressive start to the Europa League campaign come to an end on Thursday night following a surprise 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp in their group-stage clash in Belgium.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Spurs to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

“Tottenham are absolutely flying at the moment and quite rightly everyone has been raving about how good the partnership is between Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min up front,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I’m glad Son is getting the recognition he deserves – he is two-footed, clever and lightning quick.

“Kane has been hugely impressive too, of course, just by dropping off a little bit deeper so he can’t be picked up, and he is kind of conducting the orchestra from there.

“People have been asking why Dele Alli hasn’t been playing or Spurs – but we kind of know now, because at the moment it works without him.

“Brighton have been playing pretty well too, and creating plenty of chances, but they only have one win to show for it so far and it is hard to make a case for them adding to that total on Sunday.

“The Seagulls have to be a bit careful, because for all of their good play they keep dropping points against teams they should be beating. They are going to find things a lot harder against Spurs too.”

Harry Kane has scored five times and has made eight assists, and Son Heung-min has netted eight times and has made two assists in six Premier League games.

Spurs will take on Ludogorets Razgrad in their next Europa League fixture in Bulgaria on Thursday night.

Tottenham will take on West Brom and Manchester City in their next Premier League fixtures.

