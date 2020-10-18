Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v West Ham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham are looking to continue their impressive start to the 2020-21 Premier League season in Jose Mourinho’s first full campaign in charge.

Spurs were 6-1 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier secured a famous win for the north London side at Old Trafford.

Spurs have scored 12 times in victories over Manchester United and Southampton, while Tottenham lost 1-0 to Everton and drew 1-1 with Newcastle.

Mourinho’s side will face an in-form West Ham side on Sunday as the Lilywhites look to win their first Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term.

West Ham were 4-0 winners against Wolves at the London Stadium before the Hammers secured a 4-0 victory over Leicester City in their last two Premier League games.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to edge to a 2-1 win against West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“West Ham have won both games while their manager David Moyes has been in isolation recovering from coronavirus, but he should be back in the dugout for this one,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We might get a first look at Gareth Bale in action for Tottenham too, if he is fit, but they have been doing pretty well without him to be honest.

“I’m going for a Spurs win, whether Bale features or not.”

Gareth Bale could make his second debut for Tottenham against West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday following his return to Spurs from Real Madrid.

Tottenham have won four of their last six games against West Ham United, although the Hammers were winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April 2019.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions since their 1-0 loss to Everton on the opening day of the season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip