Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v West Ham

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur will share the spoils with West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to Michael Owen.

Spurs will host an in-form West Ham side in north London this weekend in pursuit of their third Premier League victory of the 2020-21 season.

Tottenham were 6-1 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last Premier League fixture before the international break.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min got on the scoresheet at Old Trafford to continue their excellent start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Spurs have beaten Manchester United and Southampton in the Premier League this season to collect seven points from four games.

West Ham have bounced back impressively from their 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United in their season opener by losing narrowly to Arsenal at The Emirates.

The Hammers were 4-0 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium before West Ham secured a 4-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham and West Ham to share the spoils at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Both clubs go into the London Derby off the back of huge away wins in the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I think this will be close. When they put it all together, West Ham are a dangerous side. Spurs will have to be cautious of getting hit on the break and I could see both scoring here with a draw the most likely result.”

Tottenham have won four of their past six meeting in domestic competitions to dominate this particular London derby.

Spurs have signed six new players in the 2020 summer transfer window following the arrivals of Benfica winger Carlos Vinicius, Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale, Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon, Wolves full-back Matt Doherty, Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart and Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham will be looking to finish in the top four under Jose Mourinho this term.

