Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that West Ham United will hold Manchester City to a draw at the London Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Hammers have been in good form since bouncing back from a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in their opening fixture of the 2020-21 campaign at the London Stadium.

West Ham came from 3-0 down at Tottenham last weekend to rescue a point after goals from Fabian Balbuena, Davison Sanchez’s own goal and Manuel Lanzini’s stunning equaliser.

Manchester City secured a morale-boosting win against top-six rivals Arsenal last weekend after England international Raheem Sterling scored a first-half winner at The Etihad.

The Citizens are looking to secure their first away win since their opening fixture of the Premier League campaign when Manchester City beat Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

Manchester City can ill-afford to drop more points given Liverpool FC have already established a slight lead over Pep Guardiola’s side after five games.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to be held to a 1-1 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.

“Manchester City have an amazing record at London Stadium – they have won every time they’ve played there and, in sequence, the scorelines have been 5-0, 4-0, 4-1, 4-0 and 5-0,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I think it will be a different story this time though. I am expecting a much closer game.

“West Ham come into the game on the back of their brilliant late comeback to draw with Tottenham, and there seems to be a good vibe around the club at the moment.

“City have got a lot of injuries to contend with – Fernandinho is their latest player to be sidelined – and so far this season, they are not looking as slick as usual going forward.”

West Ham are looking to avoid a 10th successive loss to Manchester City, which would equal a club record against a single opponent.

The Citizens have won all five games at the London Stadium by a combined scoreline of 22-1.

Manchester City warmed up for their trip to West Ham with a 3-1 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

