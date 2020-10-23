Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Man City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to claim a victory over West Ham United in their Premier League clash in east London on Saturday lunchtime.

The Citizens head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight for the first time this season, after having only won two of their opening four games in the Premier League.

West Ham United, meanwhile, currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table, having won two and drawn one of their last five games.

The Hammers came from three goals down to claim an impressive 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and they will be hoping to continue that form when they host Pep Guardiola’s men on Saturday.

However, former Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see Manchester City have too much for David Moyes’ side on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester City travel to West Ham after a midweek win in Europe against Porto.

“Based on their last two results, it looks like City could be turning the corner.

“The home side pose an obvious threat given their current form, but I think the Citizens will have enough to overcome the Hammers.”

Manchester City are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they ended up second in the table behind champions Liverpool FC last term.

The Citizens, who finished 18 points behind the Reds in the table last term, will travel to face Sheffield United in their next Premier League game next weekend.

