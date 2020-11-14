Arsenal and Chelsea FC are set to go to battle in the race to sign Bayern Munich centre-half Jerome Boateng on a free transfer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Boateng is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season as Bayern Munich are refusing to hand the experienced German defender a new contract.

The same article states that the former Manchester City defender looks set to become available on a free transfer at the end of the Bundesliga campaign.

According to the same story, Boateng, 32, will be able to enter into negotiations with European clubs in January about putting pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement ahead of the 2020 summer transfer window.

Sport Bild go on to claim that Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing the experienced German international to bolster their respective defences next summer.

The media outlet claim that Mikel Arteta, Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho could all benefit from the addition of Boateng to their squad.

Chelsea FC have already signed 36-year-old Thiago Silva on a free transfer in the 2020 summer transfer window after Paris Saint-Germain opted to release the Brazilian centre-half at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Boateng would add a wealth of experience to either of three Premier League sides given his haul of eight Bundesliga titles, two Champions League crowns and five German Cups.

