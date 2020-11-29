Mikel Arteta replies when asked if Arsenal can win the Premier League

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal need “a few” more transfer windows before they can think about challenging for the Premier League title.

The north London side have endured a mixed start to the new season under Arteta, with the Gunners having taken just 13 points from their opening nine games in the top flight to leave them in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal have only managed to win one of their last five outings in the top flight to cast doubt on their ability to challenge for a top-four finish this season.

Arteta has been tasked with steering Arsenal back towards the Champions League qualification spots this season after they finished in eighth place in the table last term.

The Gunners moved to bring in a number of new players in the summer transfer window, including Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, Arteta concedes that his team are still quite a way off from having the talent needed to sustain a proper title challenge.

Asked if his Arsenal side can win the title as things stand, Arteta replied: “That (will) take a few windows at least to do that. To establish yourself to compete at the level of certain clubs in this league, which is nearly 100 points, it takes time.

“In football, time is very precious and people are very impatient. But if you don’t respect the processes and you ask certain people to do certain things when the foundations are not there, it’s a really dangerous thing to do.

“I know we all want to see Arsenal at the top of the league. My only intention every time is to prepare the football match. Where we get, time will tell. There’s still a lot of things that are going to happen.

“We have to prepare for difficult moments. We knew that right from the start because it’s not something that has happened in the last year – it has happened many years in the past.

“To flick that into a league with 38 games; that’s a big challenge. But we’re all ready.”

Arsenal, who host Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday evening, have not won the Premier League title since 2004.

