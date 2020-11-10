Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)

Piers Morgan described Arsenal’s performance as a “total shambles” as the Gunners crashed to a humiliating 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners had headed into the game looking to build on their impressive 1-0 victory at Manchester United last time out, but the north London side failed to click into gear against the Villains.

Bukayo Saka’s own goal and two strikes from Ollie Watkins handed the newly-promoted side an impressive away win and sent Arsenal crashing to their fourth defeat of the season in the top flight.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight this season and they currently find themselves down in 11th place in the table.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was clearly not happy about what he was seeing as he took to Twitter in the second half of Sunday’s game to post his reaction.

Writing on Twitter, Morgan said: “OK, I’m going to bed. We’ve been a total shambles & once again, it’s the hope that kills. #AFCvAVFC.”

Shortly after, he added in a separate tweet: “STOP THE COUNT!!!! #AFCvAVFC.”

Arsenal will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leeds United away from home on Sunday 22 November after the international break.

The north London side are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they came eighth and won the FA Cup last term.

