Cesc Fabregas: What I really think of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Cesc Fabregas believes that it Mikel Arteta is the right man for Arsenal and says it will take time for the Spaniard to properly implement his ideas at The Emirates.

The Gunners have just begun their first full season under Arteta after he was drafted in to replace Unai Emery at the end of last year.

Arteta guided Arsenal to FA Cup glory last season as the Gunners finished in eighth place in the Premier League table.

The north London side also beat Liverpool FC on penalties to win the Community Shield back in August and start the campaign on a positive note.

Arsenal have made something of a stuttering start to the new Premier League season, with the Gunners having won four of their opening eight games in the top flight.

The Gunners sealed an impressive 1-0 win away to Manchester United but that was followed by a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa last time out.

Former Arsenal captain Fabregas believes that the north London side will have to be patient with Arteta as the Spanish head coach works to get things right at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview with 90min, Fabregas said: “Listen, it’s a transition period.

“Mikel has his ideas, but it takes time. The problem for a coach nowadays is that you have no time. You lose three games, everyone is asking for your head.

“I know it’s very, very difficult because you want to implement your ideas, and it’s a process.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult because football is moving very quickly, everyone wants to win, there’s pressure from the board, from the fans, from the players. You’re on the spot every single day.

“He’s trying to find his team. They have [Dani] Ceballos, they have [Granit] Xhaka, now they’ve added Thomas Partey from Atletico, who’s a very good player as well.

“They have Willian, they have [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang – top, top players, that’s 100% sure. Maybe they still need a little bit more time.”

Arsenal will return to action after the international break with a trip to face newly-promoted Leeds United next weekend.

