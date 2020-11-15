Arsenal are in need of a player similar to Mason Mount to help spread the goals around their team, according to Lee Dixon.

The north London side suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss at the hands of Aston Villa at The Emirates last weekend as they slumped to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistency in the top flight this term and they have won half and lost half of their eight Premier League games so far.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to find the net on a regular basis this season, with the Gabon international having only netted twice in the top flight so far.

Alexandre Lacazette has also struggled, with the Frenchman having scored three times in the top flight but with his most recent goal coming back at the end of September.

Former Arsenal star Dixon believes that the north London side are in need of a player similar to Chelsea FC star Mount, who can break into the box and add some goals to ease the pressure on the Gunners’ forwards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Dixon said: “That is a huge, almost total reliance on one player to get you a goal.

“No goals from anywhere else, although Lacazette has three in six he seems to have gone off the boil.

“No goals from midfield at all. No breaking midfield player that forces teams back like a Mason Mount or somebody running through the middle like that and breaking into the box.

“So, already the way that you can play with that, and I haven’t even mentioned the back four or five, then you’re limited in what you can achieve.”

He added: “You’ve got to chip away at those little things.

“Does he want those types of players? Where’s the creativity in midfield? A player like [Lyon star Houssem] Aouar would’ve been somebody that would’ve helped.’

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to face Leeds United next weekend.

