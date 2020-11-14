David Ornstein delivers latest transfer update for Arsenal fans

Arsenal could look to strengthen two key positions in next summer’s transfer window, according to reporter David Ornstein.

The Gunners ended up being busy in the summer transfer window this year as they brought in the likes of Thomas Partey, Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, despite their flurry of transfer activity in the summer months, Arsenal have endured a stuttering start to the new season, and they have lost four of their opening eight games in the Premier League to leave them down in 11th place in the table.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the January transfer window and potential new recruits at The Emirates.

Respected The Athletic journalist Ornstein has now revealed that he believes that an attacking midfielder and a right-sided central defender will be Arsenal’s priorities in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Ornstein said: “The truth is I’m not sure about an attacking midfielder coming into Arsenal in the January window.

“What I am hearing is that Arsenal are already well ahead in their planning for the window of summer 2021 and talks are taking place about potential recruits.

“That summer is when the likes of Mesut Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi and David Luiz are out of contract.

“The sense I get is that they will be looking, understandably, to bring in a creative midfield in the No 10 role but perhaps who could operate towards the right as well because they’re fairly well stocked on the left.

“Of course they pursued the signing in the summer of Houssem Aouar of Lyon. I don’t imagine that interest will go away.

“There have also been plenty of links with the young Salzburg player but I don’t have any information on that.

“The other position I’ve heard a little bit about is the right-sided central defender. If Luiz and the other players mentioned were to go then there could perhaps be a bit of a shortage there.

“Whether any of these plans can be escalated to January, I just don’t know. It might depend on potential exits.

“We know that a number of players could be available for loan, the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and William Saliba.

“Arsenal could also try again to move on Ozil, Sokratis, but we’ve got no indication that would be likely and every indication they’ll be staying until the end of their contracts and leaving as free agents.”

Arsenal suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at home in their most recent Premier League outing.

The Gunners – who finished eighth in the table last term – will return to top-flight action after the international break when they take on newly-promoted Leeds United away from home.

