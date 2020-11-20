Michael Owen has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah lately and he is tipping him to develop into a top player.

Nketiah has been in and out of the Gunners first team this season, with the 21-year-old having only started one of Arsenal’s eight games in the Premier League so far.

However, the forward has featured in all eight of Arsenal’s games in the top flight and has scored three goals in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men this term.

Nketiah scored two goals and missed a penalty as England’s Under-21s thrashed Albania’s Under-21s 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Now, Liverpool FC and England legend Owen has admitted that he has been encouraged by what he’s seen from the attacker in recent months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “He’s very good. He’s got a real smell for it, hasn’t he? He knows where the ball’s going to drop.

“I like his movement. I like his hunger to score goals. ‘Some players are confidence players. If you miss a penalty and you’re a confidence player, you go missing all game.

“If you’ve just got pure self-belief, it just shrugs off you and you’re just onto the next one.

“With that type of attitude, with the way he plays, he’s just going to be a goal machine all his career.

“The key for him is obviously trying to get consistently into that Arsenal team, and then all his horizons are open.”

Nketiah will be hoping to feature when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

The Gunners – who finished eighth last season – are aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after they suffered a very disappointing 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa in their most recent outing at The Emirates before the international break.

