Michael Essien reacts to Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Arsenal have made a great move by signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to Michael Essien.

The Gunners made a late swoop to bring the Ghana midfielder to The Emirates on transfer deadline day last month as Mikel Arteta moved to strengthen his defensive options at the north London club.

Partey has already produced a string of impressive performances for the north London side this season after having signed for Arsenal at the start of last month.

The 27-year-old will now be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Arsenal team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to try and help the north London club to climb the Premier League table.

Former Ghana and Chelsea FC midfielder Essien rates Partey highly and he admits that he was pleased to see his fellow countryman secure a transfer to the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Essien said: “I know him, I have seen him play a couple of times and we do talk now and then.

“If he has any questions, he can always contact me for my thoughts – except when he plays Chelsea.

“But I wish him well and I am looking forward to seeing him do very well for Arsenal. They have made a great signing by bringing my countryman to take on the Premier League.

“He is more of a typical No.6 than me. He is very good on the ball, wins duels, has good speed, reads the danger well and he is a very complete midfielder.

“When I arrived in England, Arsenal were very tough, with Gilberto Silva and a great midfield, so it was a tough team to play against.

“But I think the Arsenal I played towards the end of my career could have done with a player like Thomas Partey.

“I think it is a great move for him too, though. Arsenal is a great club. The Premier League is also brilliant, so it will help him to improve his game as well.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Molde at The Emirates.

After that, the Gunners will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

