George Graham: What I really think about Mikel Arteta’s start at Arsenal

George Graham has revealed that he has been highly impressed by the start Mikel Arteta has made as Arsenal manager.

The Spaniard has just begun his first full season in charge of the north London club after the Gunners selected him as the permanent successor to Unai Emery at The Emirates.

Arsenal have shown some promising signs of progress under Arteta, with the Spaniard having guided the Gunners to FA Cup and Community Shield glory during his short time at the club.

The Gunners are still lacking consistency in the Premier League, however, with Arsenal currently 11th in the table, having only won four of their opening eight games in the top flight this term.

But former Arsenal manager Graham believes that there is plenty to be positive about for Gunners fans as Arteta looks to steer his team up the Premier League table.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Graham said: “I’m very pleased with what he’s done recently.

“He’s already won cups and he’s only been there two minutes.

“I like the way he’s trying to play out a bit more. I was very strong defensively and it worked for me. We won a lot of games by the odd goal.

“I like the way they’re playing under Arteta. He brought in a very strong midfield player [Thomas Partey] and a defender [Gabriel] from Brazil.

“It looks to me that he’s spending their money – which is not a lot – very well.”

Arsenal – who finished eighth in the table last term – were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in their most recent outing at The Emirates at the weekend.

The north London side will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

