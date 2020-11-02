‘Incredible’: Sky Sports pundit raves about Arsenal star after 1-0 win at Man United

Jamie Redknapp praised Thomas Partey after Arsenal's 1-0 victory at Manchester United on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 2 November 2020, 06:00 UK
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp singled out the “incredible” Thomas Partey for special praise after midfielder helped to inspire Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Ghana international produced an impressive performance at Old Trafford as he helped Arsenal to control the game and keep the Red Devils at bay.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended up scoring the winner for the north London side from the penalty spot after Hector Bellerin had been fouled by Paul Pogba in the box.

Partey was particularly impressive for the Gunners as he made his second Premier League start for his new team after having signed for Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last month.

And former Liverpool FC and Spurs midfielder Redknapp chose to single out Partey for praise after Sunday’s win for the Gunners.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Redknapp said: “Arsenal had an energy, a desire about them to get the ball back. They were just better in every single department.

“I think at the back Gabriel was magnificent. Partey was the best player on the pitch and he looks like an incredible signing for them.

“I think what Mikel Arteta is doing is so good, and they were just the far better side tonight.”

Partey has made four appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since having signed for the Gunners last month.

The north Londoners will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Molde at home, before their Premier League home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Lineker
‘Delightful’: Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea FC during 3-0 win at Burnley
Gary Neville
Gary Neville has his say on Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Arsenal
Thomas Partey
Michael Essien reacts to Arsenal signing Thomas Partey
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Roy Keane responds to Man United’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard issues new update on Christian Pulisic for Chelsea FC fans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Roy Keane responds to Man United’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal
Andrey Rublev
Erste Bank Open: Remarkable Rublev wins in Vienna – his third straight 500
Frank Lampard
‘Really excited’: Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea FC star’s display against Burnley
ScoopDragon Football News Network