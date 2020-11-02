‘Incredible’: Sky Sports pundit raves about Arsenal star after 1-0 win at Man United

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp singled out the “incredible” Thomas Partey for special praise after midfielder helped to inspire Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Ghana international produced an impressive performance at Old Trafford as he helped Arsenal to control the game and keep the Red Devils at bay.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended up scoring the winner for the north London side from the penalty spot after Hector Bellerin had been fouled by Paul Pogba in the box.

Partey was particularly impressive for the Gunners as he made his second Premier League start for his new team after having signed for Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last month.

And former Liverpool FC and Spurs midfielder Redknapp chose to single out Partey for praise after Sunday’s win for the Gunners.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Redknapp said: “Arsenal had an energy, a desire about them to get the ball back. They were just better in every single department.

“I think at the back Gabriel was magnificent. Partey was the best player on the pitch and he looks like an incredible signing for them.

“I think what Mikel Arteta is doing is so good, and they were just the far better side tonight.”

Partey has made four appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since having signed for the Gunners last month.

The north Londoners will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Molde at home, before their Premier League home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

