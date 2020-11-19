Arsenal should launch a bid to sign Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich to strengthen their defence, according to Kevin Campbell.

The north London side are likely to be linked with a number of potential new signings in the forthcoming January transfer window as Mikel Arteta considers adding to his squad.

Arsenal did bolster their back-line in the summer transfer window by bringing in Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, but questions continue to be raised about their defending.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Aston Villa before the international break, leaving them in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Former Arsenal forward Campbell believes that the Gunners should make a move to sign the 32-year-old Boateng from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window to help solidify their leaky defence.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Campbell said: “You can never have enough quality and you can never have enough players who have done it at the top level.

“Looking to maybe recruit someone like Jerome Boateng shows where the club is at.

“Gabriel and Saliba would benefit from having somebody like Boateng at the club. I am not sure how long David Luiz will be at the club so Jerome Boateng could be that experienced player who helps others fulfil their potential.

“Arsenal need characters. They need strong characters who have been there and done it at the top level. Jerome Boateng is certainly one.

“If you put it out to the Arsenal fan base they will say, ‘Oh he is too old.’ But beggars cannot be choosers and we need experience. He is a serial winner.”

Boateng has made 10 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions so far this season.

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, are set to return to Premier League action this weekend with a trip to take on newly-promoted Leeds United at Elland Road.

The north London side are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table after a stuttering start to the new campaign under Mikel Arteta.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip