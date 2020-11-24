Martin Keown has praised Kieran Tierney for his display during Arsenal’s goalless draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The north London side ended up having to settle for a draw at Elland Road after Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the second half for violent conduct following a clash with Ezgjan Alioski off the ball.

Arsenal ended up holding on and claiming a point against the Whites as they secured their first Premier League draw of the season.

Tierney produced an impressive performance for the Gunners as he made his eighth Premier League start of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Former Arsenal defender Keown was encouraged by what he saw from Tierney on Sunday and he feels that the left-back brings some much-needed fighting spirit to the Gunners team.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Keown said: “This is a team that are rebuilding under Arteta. I was impressed with some of the fighting spirit on show.

“The way Kieran Tierney was trying to have a word with Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski at full-time — the player he saw as the protagonist in Pepe’s sending off — showed impressive fighting spirit.

“Tierney typified that spirit in the game itself, too. He’s not just at the back trying to keep a clean sheet. He bombs forward and puts in those extra yards for his team.

“Tierney might have felt incensed to see Granit Xhaka with his arm around Alioski at the end of the game after what had happened.

“I would have certainly felt like that if I’d seen one of my team-mates practically fraternising with the enemy.

“Xhaka then pushed Tierney away from the situation when he tried to confront Alioski.

“But the dust will settle from that incident. Tierney is just the type of personality Arsenal need in their team.”

Tierney will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against Wolves.

The north London side are currently in the bottom half of the table, having won four of their opening nine games in the top flight so far this term.

