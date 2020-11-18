‘A long way’: Mikel Arteta makes honest admission about his situation at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has openly admitted that Arsenal are still “a long way” from where they should be following their stuttering start to the new season.

The Gunners are currently languishing down in 11th place in the Premier League table after having taken 12 points from their opening eight games in the top flight.

Arsenal have only won four of their opening eight games this term and they have lost the other four to leave them six points off top spot in the table as things stand.

The north London side earned plenty of praise for their fine performance at Old Trafford as they claimed a 1-0 win against Manchester United at the start of the month.

However, the north London side then suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in their most recent Premier League outing before the international break.

Arteta is aiming to guide Arsenal back into the top four this season as the Gunners seek Champions League qualification.

But the Spanish head coach has admitted that the north London side are still a long way from where they should be.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Arteta said: “We’re a long way, I’m afraid.

“It’s part of a process. The results have to be immediate, and the challenge we have with the club we are representing is that we have to win as quickly as possible every game in every competition.

“So far we have played 14 games in all competitions this season, we won 10 and lost four and the four of them have been in the Premier League, so it is a little bit imbalanced.

“There are a lot of things to do, short term and medium term, we have seen a lot of changes not only on the pitch but structurally as a club as well, it’s been difficult, it’s been a challenging time in the last three or four months, a lot of things have happened.

“We have to settle and everyone has to realise where we are now, but I see the future as really bright.

“I am a really positive person and I tend to learn much more when things don’t go well and we have a defeat like we had the other day that really hurt after the performance we had at Old Trafford.

“We have to understand why it happened, be really critical first of all with myself and try to understand the players better, and give them more solutions to win more football matches.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action this weekend with a trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

