Mikel Arteta admits ‘something is missing’ at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he feels that “something is missing” at Arsenal following the north London club’s stuttering start to the new season.

The Gunners are looking to climb the Premier League table and break back into the top four this term after they ended up in eighth place in the top flight last season.

It has been exactly a year since Unai Emery was sacked by the Gunners and eventually replaced by former midfielder Arteta at the north London club.

Arteta led Arsenal to FA Cup glory last season and the Gunners also won the Community Shield back in August.

However, the north London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this term to leave them off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Arteta openly admits that there is plenty of room for improvement from his side and he feels that there have been some key ingredients missing from some of their recent performances.

Speaking in an interview before Arsenal’s clash with Wolves on Sunday, Arteta said: “The position probably that I believe we should have been in and where we are at the moment, it is two games (difference).

“That’s four to six points and it makes the whole difference and the small margins where we lose the game or win the game, it is incredibly narrow.

“But this is the reality of this league and where we are at the moment. We don’t have big margins at the moment so we have to be really good at everything we do because at the moment, something is missing.

“We are on the edge of winning or losing a football match and we again are humble and conscious of that and at the moment we don’t have to steal those margins and any game is going to be really difficult.”

Arsenal will return to Europa League action with a home clash against Rapid Vienna on Thursday night, before their crunch showdown with Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip