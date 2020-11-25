Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he is a keen admirer of Nicolas Pepe and insists that he wants to see the attacker do well at Arsenal.

Pepe made the headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday evening when he was sent off for violent conduct in the second half of Arsenal’s goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international has been struggling to hold down a regular spot in the first team at The Emirates this season and the 25-year-old’s start at Leeds United was only his second of the season.

Pepe has struggled to find consistent form for the Gunners since having signed for the north London side from Lille in the summer transfer window last year.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is a keen admirer of Pepe and insists that he wants to see the attacker step his game up for the Gunners.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “All you Arsenal fans who are always there and are quick to shout and laugh and smile and celebrate.

“Listen, it’s good, that’s what football is about. Your emotions can go crazy, I’ve been there and done it. ‘Ole’s at the wheel’, that kind of stuff.

“But you guys are struggling again, you can’t get over the line again.

“Nicolas Pepe let you down, I don’t understand it. You’re a player who said before the international break that he wants to get back into the team, that he needs his chance and he’s not happy.

“You get given your opportunity and you do something so ridiculously stupid and get sent off. It doesn’t make sense. You let your team-mates down and yourself down.

“I want to see Pepe do well. I saw him at Lille, beautiful footballer with skills. He needs to do it at Arsenal.

“The big fee brings pressure and he’s not dealing with it right now.”

Pepe has scored three goals and made two assists in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

The Gunners will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip