'He looks lost': Paul Merson worries about Willian at Arsenal

Paul Merson says Willian "looks lost" at Arsenal since having signed for the Gunners in the summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 22 November 2020, 04:45 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Willian looks “lost” at Arsenal since having signed for the Gunners from Chelsea FC in the summer.

Willian joined the north London side on a free transfer back in the summer months after he was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge following the expiration of his contract.

The Brazilian attacker has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal team so far this season, with the 32-year-old having made two assists in seven Premier League games so far.

However, the attacking midfielder is yet to score a single goal for Arsenal in all competitions despite having played more than 600 minutes for the Gunners this term.

Former Arsenal star Merson has admitted that he is concerned by Willian’s slow start to his Gunners career after his impressive form for Chelsea FC last season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Merson said: “I think I’m seeing things at the moment.

“Willian was unbelievable at Chelsea last year. For me, he was probably one of the best Chelsea players. He was phenomenal – an outstanding talent.

“He has gone to Arsenal and he looks lost. They have got to get him performing.”

Willian will be hoping to score his first goal for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the top flight after the disappointment of their 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa last time out.

